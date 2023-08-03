Madhya Pradesh: Cong Goes All Out To Woo Women With Nari Samman Yojana in Alirajpur

Representative Image |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Office-bearers and members of District Congress Committee are busy informing people about Congress’s ambitious Nari Samman Yojana. A large number of women are reaching party office to register themselves for the scheme.

On Thursday, municipality chairperson Sena Patel reached the District Congress office and distributed hundreds of forms of Nari Samman Yojana to the beneficiaries.

While giving detailed information to the women, Patel said that after the formation of the Congress government in the state, women would get Rs 1,500 every month, LPG cylinders for Rs 500, electricity bill up to 100 units would be waived off, while bill up to 200 units would be half. On formation of the Congress government, the Krishak Nyaya Yojana would be implemented in the state, he said.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Baledi Farmers Accuse Forest Officials Of Destroying Standing Crops In Alirajpur

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)