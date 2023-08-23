Madhya Pradesh: Cong Councillor Opposes Arbitrary Eviction Of Hawkers’ Zone In Dhar

Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Councillor Sarika Thakur has opposed a proposal for the eviction of hawkers’ zone, comprising 180 shops, and tax hike pushed in council meeting of Dhar Municipal Council.

Calling the proposal as anti-people, Thakur claimed that hawkers’ zone was launched by the then Congress-ruled council in view of convenience of the poor hawkers. But now the BJP-ruled council intended to remove stalls, kiosks and pushcarts from hawkers’ zone without providing them any alternate option. Around 60 stalls have become hindrance for construction for commercial complex, thereby BJP plans removal of hawkers’ zone for the sake of few capitalists, she blamed.

Opposing tax hike, she claimed that it is discriminative as poor traders have not yet recovered from the recession caused by COVID-19. The solution lies not in knee jerk reaction like removing hawkers’ zone but relocation as poor, too have right to livelihood.

