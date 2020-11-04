Madhya Pradesh: Complete all maintenance work in a week, West Disocm MD to engineers

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar directed engineers to positively complete all types of maintenance work within one week.

“Deepawali is on November 14. We should make sure that all types of maintenance works should be completed within one week,” said Tomar during a video conferencing which was attended by engineers of all 15 district under jurisdiction of West Discom.

The MD observed that transformer failure rate is higher than the fixed rate in about 20 areas including East and South Division in Indore city.

“At the company level, the transformer failure rate has been reduced to 5 per cent. In this proportion, the rate for each division is fixed,” he said.

According to the fixed figures of the divisions of the company, Indore East, Indore South division as well as the transformer failure rate in Punasa, Burhanpur, Barwani, Sendhwa, Barwah, Mandleshwar, Manwar, Alirajpur, Alot, Badnagar, Tarana, were told to take necessary action.

Tomar said that maximum number of transformers should be repaired in Local Repair Unit (LRU).

Instructions were also given to do the revenue collection as per the target, to make temporary connection available to the farmers through app, to achieve the target of 100% metering in urban areas.

Give store information on Urjas app- Tagore

Chief General Manager Santosh Tagore said that all the information related to the transformer and meter released from the store should be given to the responsible officer of the circle through Urjas app. “On doing this, the progress will be monitored, while the stock will also be updated.” He also said that workers and vehicles have been provided maintenance and recovery in all 15 districts.

Online promotion in villages too

Discom director Manoj Jhanwar asked the engineers of all the districts of the company to promote online payment in rural areas. He said that without this, regular payment of Rs 100 and Rs 200 bills is not possible. The only option is to deposit such a small amount from consumers' mobiles.