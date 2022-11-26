Madhya Pradesh: Complaint of ‘love jihad’ being investigated

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man named Kamran married a woman posing as Rajesh aka Raja Chaudhary about 10 years ago and then started blackmailing her on the basis of obscene videos that he had made.

When the woman came to know the reality of Kamran, a resident of UP, he started threatening her. He grabbed her entire property. The woman owns land in Kota and earns Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh per month.

Fed-up with the blackmail, the woman approached Hindu organisations who gheraoed the police control room on Friday.

On Friday, she met probationer IPS officer and CSP Vinod Kumar Meena and complained that the young man had met her ten years ago and introduced himself as Raja Chaudhary. They entered into a relationship and the man made a video. Now he is blackmailing me. Meena said that the complaint is being investigated. The woman has come to set-up swings at the Ujjain fair.