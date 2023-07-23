Madhya Pradesh: Complaint Lodged Against State Armed Police Force Jawan For Indecency

FPJ

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a jawan of the State Armed Police Force deployed for the security of a temple barged into the house of priest Mishra without clothes and laid down there.

The incident was reported on Sunday at around 8 pm at Narsinghdevala village in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district. Priest Santosh Mishra’s wife Anita Mishra lodged her complaint against jawan Ramsingh Rawat and sought departmental action against him for his indecent behaviour.

According to information, Rawat along with a few other jawans of the State Armed Police Force were deployed for the security of Narsingh Temple after stone pelting, and vandalism were reported in the village after a dispute between the priests. In this case, the police had registered a case against 13 people and arrested them.

Villagers informed that the entire dispute started on July 8, when one woman lodged a rape report against priest Santosh Mishra. After this, Anita Mishra, wife of Mishra and other villagers submitted a memorandum to the Dhar SP terming it as a false report and sought protection, demanding a fair investigation.

After the case against him, priest Santosh Mishra is on the run. He even released a video in which he raised questions about the partisan action of the administration. The temple trust has removed Mishra from the post of the priest.

Meanwhile, after Sunday’s incident, villagers along with Santosh Mishra’s family expressed their anger. Anita Mishra with the help of other villagers threw Rawat out of her house. Anita Mishra submitted an application to Sardarpur police and said that we do not know for what purpose Rawat barged into their house.

She sought action against him. When contacted Sardarpur police station in-charge Pradeep Khanna told that Anita Mishra has given an application in the case. A report has been sent against the said personnel to the senior officers of the force and action is awaited in the matter.