Madhya Pradesh: Compensate us for crop loss without survey, demands farmers in Mandsaur

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): With the entire western Madhya Pradesh lashed by unseasonal rain and hailstorms, demand for compensation began to rise even before a survey was conducted.

Many farmers in the Mandsaur district, which was worst hit by the rain and hailstorms, claimed that they couldn't get compensation unless an earlier survey was completed. They stated that they do not trust the administration's survey and demand immediate compensation without a survey.

Earlier on Saturday, there was heavy rain and hail reported here in Mandsaur district. Due to this, there has been a huge loss to the standing crops. Heavy rain accompanied by hailstorms occurred in many areas of the district.

In Kachanara village, there was a heavy hailstorm for about 30 minutes, and the roads and fields adjoining the village were covered with the hailstorm completely.

The unseasonal rains have thrown life out of gear, while the same rain and hailstorm have caused huge damage to the crops.

Farmers claimed that the fury of nature ruined the crops. Crops like opium, wheat, gram, fenugreek, masoor, and coriander have been damaged in the district, while the isabgol crop has been destroyed 100 per cent.

Due to unseasonal rain and hail, farmers are now in a state of worry, as they have no option but to wait for compensation.

On Sunday, tehsildar Rashmi Dosto and tehsildar Shivlal Shakya reached the field in the afternoon. They said that the survey has been started, and soon the damage assessment will also be revealed. Along with this, BJP and Congress, leaders also reached the fields and took stock of the damage.

Congress leader Somil Nahata and former district president Navkrishna Patil said that compensation should be given without a survey.

Divisional president Vikas Surana and MLA's son Bhanu Sisodia, along with their workers, also reached and inspected the hailstorm-affected places in Nagri and Kachanara. BJP leaders have also accepted the loss of crops.

On the other hand, Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia has tweeted and demanded the government give compensation without a survey.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 10 years RI for smuggling drugs in Mandsaur