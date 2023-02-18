Madhya Pradesh: Committee formed to investigate forest fire in Meghnagar

e-Paper Get App
More than 3 hectares of forest reduced to ashes

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 01:34 AM IST
article-image
Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional forest officer (DFO) Haresingh Thakur on Friday formed a committee to investigate the forest fire that engulfed more than three hectares of forest at Meghnagar forest Beat No 63 on Thursday afternoon in Jhabua district.

DFO Thakur said that many trees and plants and small animals and other vegetation have also been damaged due to the fire.

The DFO initially expressed the apprehension that the fire spread in the forest due to the fire in the trenching ground of Meghnagar municipal council.

Thakur said that he will write a letter to the city council and inform about this and to ensure that such accidents do not recur in future.

A large part of the forest has been damaged by this fire. If sources are to be believed, the dry grass in an area of 8 hectares was completely burnt to ashes, while the Forest Department is saying that the damage caused by the fire is in three hectares. According to the departmental officials, there has not been much damage to the trees.

article-image

