Madhya Pradesh: Commisioner Inspects Waterlogged Areas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas witnessed continuous rainfall since Friday night, prompting commissioner Rajneesh Kasera to conduct inspections of various waterlogged areas across the city.

His visits included Shankar Nagar, behind Vikas Nagar, Rupat on Muktidham Marg, Bilawali drain and near City Convent School, where he was accompanied by assistant engineer Jagdish Verma, Indu Prabha Bharti, health officer Jitendra Sisodia and the municipal corporation team.

During the inspection, the commissioner provided essential guidance. In response to the information provided by the meteorological department, the corporation has established a dedicated control room to address water logging issues arising from the rainfall.

The control room operates round-the-clock, with corporation officers and staff on duty. Upon receiving information at the control room, teams are promptly dispatched to remove water from affected areas using JCB and other resources.

Additionally, due to significant rainfall, the water level in the municipal corporation dam on the Kshipra River has risen steadily. In light of dam security concerns, eight gates have been opened and relevant officials have been instructed to continuously monitor the situation.

