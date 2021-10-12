Madhya Pradesh: Colonies connected to 14 overhead water tanks to go sans water

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many colonies connected to 14 overhead tanks will have to go without drinking water on Tuesday as well as leakage problem in Narmada Phase I and Phase II pipelines could not be rectified on Monday.

Narmada Project executive engineer Sanjeev Shrivastava said that the supplies in colonies connected to overhead tanks in Annapurna Road, Rajmohalla, Bhakta Prahlad Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Dravid Nagar, MOG Lines, Chhatribagh, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Agarbatti Complex, Narwal, Subhash Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Gandhi Hall and Scheme-103 would be affected.

Besides, direct water distribution will be affected in MOG Lines, Mali Mohalla, Balda Colony, Bapu Nagar and Joshi Colony etc.

Shrivastava said that the work of rectification of leakage is being done. “It is expected that by late Monday night, the leakage will be fixed and supply from Narmada Phase I and Phase II pumps would be restored,” he added.

The 1200 mm Narmada line between Mhow and Jalud got damaged on Sunday night near Gondkuan, leading to huge amount of water going waste.

Supply of water from overhead tanks in Chhatribagh, Sadar Bazaar, Subhash Chowk and Gandhi Hall tanks was hit on Monday.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 02:24 AM IST