Madhya Pradesh: Colleges likely to get affiliation from DAVV sans inspection this year too

Indore: Colleges in all likelihood would get affiliation from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) without mandatory inspection of campuses this year too due to Covid-19 crisis.

Normally, the pre-affiliation inspections at colleges are conducted from March till May. By May end, the university would grant affiliation to colleges so that they can participate in centralized online admission counselling which generally start in last week of May or first week of June.

As the university started inspections in March, the second wave of Covid-19 hit the state and district derailing the process completely.

No inspection was carried out after March 20 till date. Because of that, most of the colleges are still awaiting pre-affiliation inspections on their campuses but the existing Covid-19 situation is unlikely to leave any scope for that.