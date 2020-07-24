Madhya Pradesh: College admission process to start in August first week

Indore: The much-awaited process for admissions to undergraduate courses in government and private colleges will start in the first week of August. Besides, students will have to pay only half of the fee for securing admission in the colleges until classes start.
These and other decisions were shared in a meeting of higher education department officers on Friday.
According to information, the commissioner (higher education) informed officers from different cities that the department would release guidelines for centralised online admission counselling in the first week of August.
“With the guidelines, online window for registration will start,” an officer wishing anonymity said.
Like previous years, he said, students will have the choice of selecting nine colleges priority-wise.” On the basis of marks of students qualifying exams, the allotment will be done in colleges,” he said.
In view of coronavirus, department of higher education (DHE) has decided to issue directions to the colleges to take only 50 per cent of the fee from students. “The remaining 50 per cent would be taken when the colleges are opened for classes,” the officer said.
Class 12th results within in week
In the meeting, the commissioner said that the Class 12th results of MP Board would be declared within a week, as signalled by the education department. “The results will facilitate admissions in UG courses,” he added. It is to be noted that the Class 12th CBSE results were declared recently.
PG admissions in October
Sources in DHE said the admission process for post-graduate courses would be conducted in October. The reason for delay in PG admission process is due to the schedule of UG exams. The state government has asked unviersties to hold UG final semester exams by September end. After the exams are over, the DHE will start process for admission in PG colleges.
