Madhya Pradesh: College admission process to start in August first week

Indore: The much-awaited process for admissions to undergraduate courses in government and private colleges will start in the first week of August. Besides, students will have to pay only half of the fee for securing admission in the colleges until classes start.

These and other decisions were shared in a meeting of higher education department officers on Friday.

According to information, the commissioner (higher education) informed officers from different cities that the department would release guidelines for centralised online admission counselling in the first week of August.

“With the guidelines, online window for registration will start,” an officer wishing anonymity said.

Like previous years, he said, students will have the choice of selecting nine colleges priority-wise.” On the basis of marks of students qualifying exams, the allotment will be done in colleges,” he said.