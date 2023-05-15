Madhya Pradesh: Collector's 'down to earth' attitude receives kudos from villagers in Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a humble gesture to make tribals comfortable to share their problems, Jhabua collector Tanvi Hudda sat on the ground to listen to villagers' plight during the Khatia Bethak (meeting on the cot) with the farmers.

According to information, the meeting was held at Madli Nathu Panchayat in Sotiya Jalam village under Ranapur block of Jhabua district on Sunday and district collector Hudda paid a surprise visit there.

Since local administration officials had no information of the visit, they arranged a cot for her. However, looking at the villagers who were sitting on the ground, she decided to sit on the mat spread on the ground with the villagers.

Her gesture not only comforted the villagers but enabled them to share their problems with openness without any hesitation. The collector took information on many public-oriented schemes like distribution of food grains, water problems and old-age pension in the village.

She talked to children about their studies and motivated them to attend summer camps being organised in schools. Explaining the importance of education to the parents, she made them take resolve not to leave their studies midway.

Collector Hooda is currently visiting rural areas of the district to implement schemes of the government and people are getting involved in her efforts as well.

The initiative of Jhabua collector will not only prove helpful in making officials aware of their duties but will also inculcate a sense of respect for the administration among the public.

Had discussions with rural women

While discussing with village women, the collector talked about their health. The collector told the women to be aware of their health. Here, the collector advised villagers to get any kind of disease examined in the government hospital and take medicines. She said that people in rural areas are trapped in primitive techniques or other witchcraft activities, which sometimes worsens their health.

In such a situation, they should directly go to the hospital and get free treatment. The villagers were informed about the programmes being run for pregnant women and malnourished children.