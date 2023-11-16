 Madhya Pradesh: Collector Warns Of Strict Action Against Trouble-Makers During Polling
EVM machines and other materials were distributed to polling parties at ITI Stadium.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): District election commission's preparations for assembly elections were in full swing as voting materials were distributed to parties on the eve of voting on Thursday.

EVM machines and other materials were distributed to polling parties at ITI Stadium. Collector and district election officer Kishore Kanyal said that there were 835 polling stations in three assembly seats of Shajapur district.

Among them, 245 were marked as sensitive. Adequate security force had been deployed and strict action would be taken against anti-social elements.

There are 2,44,208 voters in 167 Shajapur assembly constituency, including 1,25,429 men, 1,18,770 women and nine other voters. Similarly, there are 2,17,561 voters in 168 Shujalpur constituency, including 1,11,960 men and 1,05,601 women voters.

In 169 Kalapipal constituency, there are 2,27,227 voters which includes 1,17,468 males, 1,09,758 females and one other voter. There are a total of 835 polling stations in the district, of which 308 are in the Shajapur assembly constituency, 262 in Shujalpur and 265 in Kalapipal.

article-image

