Madhya Pradesh: Collector Verma Inspects Khargone District Jail | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to enhance the living conditions and opportunities for inmates, collector Shivraj Singh Verma conducted an inspection of the Khargone Jail on Saturday.

The visit aimed to assess the facilities available to prisoners and explore ways to positively impact their lives during their time in confinement.

During his visit, collector Verma interacted with both inmates and jail authorities to gather insights into the existing conditions and potential areas of improvement.

Recognising the transformative power of education and literature, he emphasised the importance of establishing a library within the jail premises.

He said that he firmly believes access to books can play a pivotal role in reshaping prisoners' perspectives and fostering personal growth. Engaging in dialogue with the prisoners, collector Verma sought to understand their skills and talents.

He recommended that skilled inmates be allowed to harness their abilities for productive activities within the jail. One such suggestion included the creation of paper bags, a simple yet useful endeavour that could provide a sense of purpose and skill development.

Jail superintendent JL Mandloi also raised significant concerns during the inspection. He highlighted the necessity of having proper facilities for the relatives visiting the prisoners.

To address this pressing issue, collector Verma promptly directed the Municipality Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to oversee the construction of toilets and waiting rooms outside the jail premises.

