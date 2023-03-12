Madhya Pradesh: Collector undertakes inspection of Sanchi Milk Plant, Gayatri Dham in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Dr Rahul Fating during his visit, undertook inspection of the activities of the dairy industry at Sanchi Milk Plant, Jamli village, under Sendhwa tehsil of Barwani district.

The officer gave an elaborative overview in step-by step manner, starting from collection of milk from the villages to final packaging. Each and every process was meticulously explained. The collector also carried out inspection of various units of the plant such as processing unit, packaging unit, cold storage and shared insights regarding the internal working of the unit. The collector also instructed for construction of recharge pit for treatment of waste water in the plant. Recharge pits are closed well like structure, covered by filling stones, after digging the land to make a pit.

He also visited Gayatri Dham in Jamli village and reviewed the facilities and care provided to the cattle kept at the shelter/Gaushala for cows. Treatment of various chronic diseases is also done in the temple premises by use of herbal medicines. Devotees from across six states throng here for yoga practice and for treatment of chronic and acute ailments.

SDM Sendhwa Abhishek Saraf, tehsildar Sendhwa Manish Pandey, Gayatri Dham chief Mahesh Chandra Soni, trustee Dilip Kanungo were present during the visit.

