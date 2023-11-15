 Madhya Pradesh: Collector Tells Sector Officers To Ensure Free And Fair Polls
Additional collector and deputy district election officer Ashwini Kumar Rawat, sector officer and sector police officers attended the training.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Priyank Mishra highlighted the pivotal role of sector officers and sector police officers while addressing their training programme organised at PG College auditorium on Monday.

The collector said that the time before the elections is crucial as sector officers and sector police officers have access to polling stations, electoral management, operation of EVMs and the responsibility to ensure that the voting process takes place in a fair and hassle-free manner.

He said that it is the responsibility of sector police officers to maintain law and order. “All the sector officers have the map and route of their area. Visit the polling booths and ensure the proper arrangements of basic amenities while also remaining in contact with the returning officer and micro-observers of your area,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Manoj Kumar Singh instructed the sector officers to strengthen their communication system and patrolling work should take place continuously.

