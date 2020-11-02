Madhya Pradesh: Collector takes stock of polling materials

Dhar: Collector and district election Officer Alok Kumar Singh took stock of polling materials for Badnawar by-election on Monday at Government College. Polling materials have been distributed to 295 polling teams.

Singh visited every room and sought information about materials being provided to polling teams and also discussed their problems and ordered their immediate resolution. The polling teams appreciated excellent arrangements during the discussion.

Collector Singh asked polling teams to conduct free, fair and peaceful by-elections on November 3. He said sector officers and master trainers will be present at polling booths to resolve any issues that might crop up.

Arrangements have been made for security personnel too, he said. All necessary arrangements have been made for polling teams at polling booths, so that they are not inconvenienced.

CEO district panchayat Santosh Verma, additional collector (revenue) SS Solanki, sub-divisional officer and returning officer Virendra Katare were present.

10 houses of 3 sub-divisions declared Covid epicentre

Following detection of Corona cases in 10 houses of Dhar, Kukshi and Manavar, collector Alok Kumar Singh declared these houses as epicentres and areas were declared containment zones.

In Dhar sub-division, Sundarban Colony, Veer Sawarkar Marg, Pithampur’s Manmani Colony, Housing Board Colony and Dhannad Khurd were declared containment zones.

In Kukshi sub-division, ward number 15 on Alirajpur Road has been declared containment zone. In Manavar subdivision, ward number 3, ward number 13 of Patelpura of Rarda village have been declared containment zones.

In Gram Panchayat Sundrel, Khalghat, Sarafa Bazar of Dharampuri too are containment zones.

Singh instructed CMO and CEO of Janpad Panchayat concerned to ensure complete sanitisation of the containment zones as per the guidelines. He also instructed them to ensure proper cleaning of the containment zones, ensure availability of drinking water and essentials in containment areas.