Madhya Pradesh: Collector, SP Stand In Long Queue To Cast Vote

Barwani Collector |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Dr Rahul Fating, who spread the message of ‘Leave all work, first cast vote’ to every village and home during the assembly elections, reached his polling booth with his family and exercised his franchise.

Barwani SP |

The Collector came to exercise his franchise at the polling station established in the office of the irrigation department. He stood in the long queue along with the common citizens to cast his vote.

Similarly, SP Puneet Gehlot also reached the polling station with his family and exercised his franchise. He also held discussions with the security personnel present on the spot and sought necessary information.

