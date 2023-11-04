Madhya Pradesh: Collector, SP Inspect Poll Arrangements At Polytechnic College In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Priyank Mishra and SP Manoj Kumar Singh inspected the voting materials distribution site and strongroom at Government Polytechnic College in Dhar.

They examined arrangements related to the distribution of the EVMs, other voting materials and deposit of post-poll materials. They issued necessary directives to the concerned officers to ensure all preparations completed on time.

Both officers also addressed the need for proper distribution counters, uninterrupted entry and exit arrangements and a designated parking space for election-related vehicles at the site. To ensure that all essential facilities were in place, they emphasised the provision of electricity, internet connectivity, water supply and adequate restroom facilities within the building.

Additionally, the officers discussed security measures, task assignments and marking for the deployment of the forces during the elections. They also inspected parking arrangements for vehicles involved in election work and the identification of routes for their arrival and departure.

Deputy district election officer Ashwini Kumar Rawat, SDM Roshni Patidar, nodal officers and employees were present during the inspection. Collector Mishra also attended a training session for EVM commissioning work at the college auditorium. Later, officers visited polling stations in Jetpura, Gunavad, Lebar and Ghatabillod within the Dhar assembly constituency.

