Madhya Pradesh: Collector sits on floor, apprises women of ‘Ladli Behna’

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a humble gesture, district collector Priyank Mishra on Saturday undertook visits to various camps set up under state-wide Ladli Behna Yojna in various villages under Sardarpur town.

He visited Bhopawar, Khareli, Ruparel and other villages under tehsil and asked to mobilise the due process to fill application forms under the scheme. Visiting a camp at Khareli village, he was seen sitting along with beneficiaries apprising them of the scheme and its benefits, asking them to encourage other women to come to the camp. He said that if e-KYC (Know Your Customer) has not been done, they can get it done in the camp free-of-cost. He checked proper seating arrangements in the shade and drinking water facility.

The collector directed SDM Rahul Chouhan to oversee implementation work across gram panchayats and rectify shortcomings if any in order to ensure that applicants do not face any trouble in filling up forms. Later, he inspected an under construction paper craft mill at Hatod Industrial Area under Sardarpur and sought information about employability of the mill and implementation of Rural Livelihood Mission. He also expressed happiness over the initiative to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed.