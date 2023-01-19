Madhya Pradesh: Collector reviews implementation of PHE schemes in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, district collector Kumar Purushottam reviewed the implementation of the schemes of the public health engineering department. The reports of work done earlier were also monitored. The DPC of the department related to schools and Anganwadis established in rural areas and program officer of women and child development department Ratna Sharma and all ICDS and supervisors besides contractors of related schemes were also present in the meeting.

Collector Purushottam said after the review, the monitoring of the schemes is also necessary. SDO and deputy engineer should monitor and take information from the Anganwadi workers and the teacher from the call centre set up at the district level. On spotting any issue with the implementation of the schemes, the officers concerned should fix it immediately. The department's executive engineer Manjusingh has also been instructed to go to the field and monitor the implementation of the scheme.

