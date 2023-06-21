 Madhya Pradesh: Collector Resolves People’s Grievances During Public Hearing
Collector patiently heard Bherulal Bhondaji’s request seeking benefits under the old-age benefit scheme and asked official concerned to redress it as per the law.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Dewas Collector Rishav Gupta |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Rishav Gupta held a public hearing at district headquarters on Tuesday and issued prompt instruction to official concerned. During the public hearing, Leeladhar Parmar of Tumdawada village sought benefits under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Collector ordered official concerned to redress his issue. Collector patiently heard Bherulal Bhondaji’s request seeking benefits under the old-age benefit scheme and asked official concerned to redress it as per the law.

Manohar Singh, Sher Singh and Manoj approached collector regarding arrangements for drainage under Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana (PMGSY) on which collector issued necessary instructions.

Collector also redressed grievance of Bherulal of Bawdiya village regarding land acquisition. Issues such as excessive electricity bill, encroachment, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, financial aids, grants under Fasal Bima Yojana and among others were also heard. The collector also ordered officers of concerned departments to redress applicants' problems and take action. District officials from concerned departments attended the meeting.

