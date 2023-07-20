Madhya Pradesh: Collector Orders FIR Against Errant Contractors

Representative Picture |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi on Thursday ordered that an FIR be filed against contractors responsible for delay in projects.

In a review meeting, the collector also warned officials concerned of disciplinary action if they failed to act against errant contractors. He also announced random scrutiny of all construction works.

The officials informed the collector that 38 road construction works were underway under PWD, while tenders for seven roads were in process.

Out of 47 sanctioned roads, two were ready.

Satrunda-Birmaval-Mundari road and Jaora-Kalukheda-Dhahar road were included in the category of important roads of the district by the state government.

While reviewing the MPRDC, collector Suryavanshi expressed concern over the unsatisfactory progress in removal of Satrunda village corner black spot and said that no favour should be shown to petrol pumps or Dhabas in removing the road cuts. MPRDC official said in the meeting that 25 cuts on Ratlam-Satrunda road, which is a part of Ratlam-Badnawar road, were removed for the safety.

While reviewing construction works of housing board, district collector Suryavanshi expressed concern over abnormal delay in completing the works. Two construction works of the board, including building of veterinary hospital, had not been completed even in three years.

The work of the construction of government houses under re-densification plan in officers colony too was delayed, observed Collector Suryavanshi.

District collector Suryavanshi, while reviewing works of PM Gramin Sarak Yojana and PHEU works ordered that officers concerned be show-caused.

He ordered that all files and bills of PM Gramin Sadak Yojana work be sent for scrutiny. District Panchayat CEO Jamuna Bhide and district officials were present in the meeting.

