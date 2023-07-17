Madhya Pradesh: Collector Mishra Turns Teacher In School

FPJ

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Priyank Mishra took an inspiring step to promote education and encourage student participation by personally teaching social science in District Model School.

The initiative was part of School Chalo Abhiyan, aimed at increasing enrollment and reducing dropout rates in the region.

With a passion for education and a deep commitment to fostering a culture of learning, Collector Priyank Mishra provided engaging lessons in social science to students of different grade levels. His presence in the classroom not only motivated students but also created a positive learning environment, instilling a sense of enthusiasm and dedication among both students and teachers.

By actively participating in teaching activities, Collector Priyank Mishra aims to encourage students to prioritise education and embrace transformative power it holds. Similarly, deputy collector Shivam Prajapat played the role of science teacher.