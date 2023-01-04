Madhya Pradesh: Collector Mishra reviews preparations for Mandu festival starting from January 7

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra on Wednesday took stock of preparations for the Mandu festival starting from January 7.

During this, collector inspected under-construction stage, food court, parking lot, meeting arrangement and tent city in Jami Masjid premises.

It was informed that five-day Mandu Mahotsav would begin on Saturday. Officers claimed that Pravasi Bharatiya Divas would be organised in Indore from January 8 to January 10 and it would offer an opportunity to the district to host the guests.

It is a matter of pride for the state to showcase the splendour of Mandu to dignitaries from all over the world.

Officials said that the festival brings out the celebration of life through various cultural activities, including a visit to some of the best preserved architectural monuments. “Apart from local tourists, we are expecting a large contingent of foreign travelers visiting Mandu from Pravasi Bharatiya Divas,” said the collector.