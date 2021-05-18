Madhya Pradesh: Collector Manish Singh briefs PM Modi on initiatives taken to fight corona

Indore: In a virtual interaction with leaders and officers of the state and districts across the country on Tuesday, PM Modi was briefed on the initiatives taken by the district administration. PM Modi was interacting with over 50 collectors from across the country, including the city Collector Manish Singh. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also joined the VC from Bhopal.

Collector Singh briefed the PM about the strategy adopted by the district to

face the challenge posed by Covid-19. He said crisis management committees have been set up at the district, block, panchayat and ward levels. These include public representatives of all political parties. He said with their initiative and cooperation, Janta curfew was implemented which has helped in breaking the Covid chain.