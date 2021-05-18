Madhya Pradesh: Collector Manish Singh briefs PM Modi on initiatives taken to fight corona

Indore: In a virtual interaction with leaders and officers of the state and districts across the country on Tuesday, PM Modi was briefed on the initiatives taken by the district administration. PM Modi was interacting with over 50 collectors from across the country, including the city Collector Manish Singh. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also joined the VC from Bhopal.
Collector Singh briefed the PM about the strategy adopted by the district to
face the challenge posed by Covid-19. He said crisis management committees have been set up at the district, block, panchayat and ward levels. These include public representatives of all political parties. He said with their initiative and cooperation, Janta curfew was implemented which has helped in breaking the Covid chain.
Singh also informed on how the villagers took initiatives to protect themselves from this menace. Singh also highlighted the measures taken like micro containment area in the urban area, arrangement of markets, limited operation of industrial units and the ongoing "Kill Corona Campaign" in rural areas, Covid Care Centres and vaccination pattern. Public participation has made these campaigns successful.
PM appreciates MP Model
PM Modi appreciated the public participation model adopted by Madhya Pradesh in corona management. He hailed the efforts to set up Crisis Management Committees at all levels and also to include representatives of all political parties. PM Modi said, "This is the best way to connect with the masses and especially by adding public representatives we can use their network in the fight against corona.