Madhya Pradesh: Collector Issues Order For Termination Of Contract Services Of Employment Assistant

Collector Kumar Purushottam |

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kumar Purushottam has issued orders for termination of contract services of an employment assistant posted at Nalkheda Gram Panchayat for using inappropriate language against Mahidpur MLA and orders for recovery of Rs 8.9 Lakh over financial irregularities.

According to further details, Shambhu Singh Tanwar, employment assistant (Nalkheda gram panchayat) under Mahidpur tehsil used inappropriate language against state BJP vice president and MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan in his speech at Vaishnavi Convent School, Jharda, on April 12, 2023.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Teerth Yatra Showcases Development In Mahidpur Vidhansabha

Not only this, he openly sought votes for district panchayat member Pratap Singh against an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct. A related video also went viral on social media sites.

Following which, district panchayat (Ujjain) took disciplinary action and issued a show cause notice to Tanwar for his misconduct, seeking reasonable reply within a period of a week. Tanwar didn’t provided suitable reasons for the behavior, in his response submitted on May 15, 2023.

Collector held him guilty of publicly soliciting votes and using foul language against the MLA and issued orders for termination of contract services with immediate effects. Collector also ordered recovery for Rs 8.9 Lakh from Tanwar over financial irregularities in Gram Panchayat.