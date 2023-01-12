e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Collector inspects welfare girl’s hostel in Titranya  

SP holds discussion with village committees at Jhirnya Janpad panchayat

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Dharamveer Singh undertook a visit to Jhirnya Janpad panchayat on Thursday.

During inspection of welfare girl’s hostel Titranya in the village, the collector instructed the officials to provide nutritious food to students as per the prescribed menu by Astha Gram. He directed the warden to ensure serving 200 ml milk to each student in the morning hours. He also instructed the authorities to improve the lighting arrangements and other basic necessities as per the requirement of the inmates.

SDM Milind Dhoke, tehsildar Saur, Janpad panchayat CEO Mahendra Srivastava, CMHO DS Chauhan besides other officials were present during the inspection.

During the visit, SP also held discussions with members of village committees formed under Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA). Singh said that PESA Act acknowledges the rights of tribal communities, who live in Scheduled Areas and strengthen village-level bodies by transferring power from the government to the village communities. Collector also heard the grievances of tribal people at a Gram Sabha organised in Titranya village and gave possible redressal to their issues.

