Madhya Pradesh: Collector inspects tribal boys hostel, takes stock of amenities in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Vikas Yatra which started on February 5 (on the occasion of sant Ravidas Jayanti), reached Anjangaon on Thursday. The Yatra was joined by collector Shivraj Singh Verma.

After attending a welfare conference, he undertook a surprise visit of the tribal welfare’s boys hostel. He talked up with the hostellers and probed about their studies and facilities provided by the hostel. He even asked questions on Maths and English and taught a few easy tricks regarding calculating tables of 21 and 19 to the students. This made the students cheerful.

After the hostel visit, Verma received a report from CMHO Chauhan about illegal encroachment on government land which was allotted for medical purposes. Verma undertook a spot inspection. According to the SDM, the encroachment was removed a few days ago but some people had encroached again. On this, the collector asked that legal action be taken against the encroachers and they be put behind bars.

