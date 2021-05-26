Madhya Pradesh: Collector inspects Covid Centre in Bagli village of Dewas district

BAGLI (DEWAS): District collector Dr Chandramouli Shukla expressed gratitude towards the medical staff of Covid Care Centre (CCC) for their service during the second wave of corona in Bagli on Monday.

He inspected the CCC during his day-long visit to Bagli and met MLA Pahad Singh Kannauj, Sub-divisional magistrate Arvind Chouhan and CBMO Dr Vishnulata Uikey at Circuit House.

At a review meeting, chief executive officer Amit Vyas told Shukla about him about the status of influenza survey, micro-containment zone, red zone, green zone, quarantine centres and distribution of medical kits.

Dr Shukla said that town has registered zero cases of corona for 2 consecutive days, but curfew norms should not be relaxed. He ordered that the officials should work to eradicate corona by May 31. CBMO Dr Uikey shared information about fever clinic.

Dr Shukla ordered that ‘Kill Corona Survey,’ distribution of medicine kits be continued, and patients infected with black fungus be referred to District Hospital.

Shukla expressed displeasure over low rate of vaccination at centres in Karnawad and Udaynagar.

He ordered that awareness on vaccination be raised that the government has allowed for on the spot registration for people above 18 if slots are available at the centre.

He asked the local officials to confer with private doctors and figure out the resources required to counter the third wave of Covid-19 and send a proposal for same.

He assured that efforts will be made to modernize the medical centres before the third wave hits the town.

Shukla also took stock of the schemes meant for the underprivileged and asked the officials to identify kids who lost their guardians to corona.

MLA Kannauj, SP Dr Shivdayal Singh, Zila Panchayat CEO Prakash Singh Chouhan, SDM Arvind Chouhan among other officials were present.