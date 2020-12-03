Madhya Pradesh: Collector fines self, department officials over 'shortcomings'

Setting a new example of discipline and good governance, the Collector of Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district imposed a fine of Rs 100 on himself and the officials of his department over "shortcomings".

According to officials, a meeting was called for department-wise review of pending cases of Samadhan Online, Prime Minister's Housing, MGNREGA, CM Helpline, Jansunwai and the people's representatives. In this meeting, District Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh fined himself and the officials concerned for not resolving 1,139-related complaints with an amount of Rs 100.

The District Magistrate directed the officers that all departmental officers should within a week, through campaigns, ensure response to the letters on CM Helpline and other helplines.

During the review, he also instructed to suspend the Assistant Regional Veterinary Officer of the Veterinary Department M.S. Mansoori and P.S. Dangi of the Piplia Arts for certain irregularities.

Similarly, Chief Executive Officer Sarangpur, Public Education Department, PMGSY and Sarangpur Tehsildar were directed to issue show cause notice due to the non-disposal of letters within the stipulated time. Instruction was also given to issue notice to Rajgarh Tehsildar for being absent in the meeting.