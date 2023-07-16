Madhya Pradesh: Collector Chairs Meeting Of District Task Force Committee | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Anoop Kumar Singh chaired a meeting of the district task force committee officials under the national immunisation programme at the collectorate meeting hall on Friday.

He instructed all block medical officers (BMO) to conduct a survey and vaccinate 100pc of children. He also gave information about the intensified mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 and Dastak Abhiyan.

The IMI 5.0 aims to safeguard infants and pregnant women from deadly infection. The first round of immunisation under the IMI 5.0 would begin in Khandwa in three phases next month, according to collector Singh.

IMI 5.0 represents a significant step forward in the elimination of vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles and rubella, as well as improvement of routine inoculation.

The collector further said that the state government has taken the initiative to launch the new Dastak Abhiyan within the entire state for monitoring Infant Mortality rate that takes place for infants below five years of age. The campaign would also be operated in the district till August 31.

Under the new initiative, the state government aims at improvising better and more informative health-centric care for infants. The state government would also ensure that each child within the state would be properly screened for his or her health.

