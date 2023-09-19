Madhya Pradesh: Collector Chairs Comprehensive Review Meeting | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A comprehensive review meeting, chaired by collector Rishav Gupta, was held at the collector's office to assess the progress in resolving pending paperwork related to time limits and matters concerning inter-departmental coordination.

District panchayat CEO Himanshu Prajapati, additional collector Praveen Phulpagare and officials from various departments attended the meeting. During the meeting, it was announced that the programme of unveiling the statue of Adi Shankaracharya scheduled for September 21 at Omkareshwar will be broadcast live throughout the district via LED screens.

District CEOs were instructed to identify major temples in their areas for the live telecast and ensure ample seating for the public. The Collector emphasised the importance of adequate arrangements for live broadcast and urged swift completion of the Ladli Behna Housing Scheme and the Rs 450 gas cylinder distribution scheme.

The Collector further directed coordination with the Public Health Engineering Department to resolve issues related to the Jal Jeevan Mission promptly. He also urged department heads to upload information about beneficiary-oriented schemes on the district website for wider public awareness.

In addition to these administrative matters, a workshop on fortified rice and salt awareness was conducted under the Collector's chairmanship. The workshop provided detailed information about food fortification, emphasising the addition of micronutrients to improve nutrition.

Participants learned about double-fortified salt containing iron and iodine, with specific content requirements.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)