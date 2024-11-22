Madhya Pradesh: Cold Weather Increases Risk Of Heart Attacks, Warn Health Experts |

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Cold weather exposure can increase the risk of cardiac responses, including heart attacks, warned health experts who urged residents to take proactive measures to protect heart health.

Recent studies indicate that cardiovascular events, including heart attacks, heart failure and arrhythmias become more prevalent during colder months.

The primary reasons for this increased risk are linked to both physical and environmental factors. Cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict, leading to higher blood pressure and increased stress on the heart.

Additionally, the winter season sees a rise in respiratory infections, such as flu which can cause inflammation in blood vessels. Dr Santosh Badole emphasised the importance of awareness regarding these seasonal risks. To mitigate chances of heart attack, experts recommend engaging in regular physical activity.

Dr Ashish Dubey and Sanjay Patel suggest dedicating 30 to 45 minutes daily to exercise, whether at home or in a gym, especially if outdoor conditions are unfavourable due to pollution. Moreover, dietary choices play a crucial role. It is advisable to limit the intake of oily and junk food.

Regular monitoring of blood pressure is also essential, particularly for individuals with pre-existing conditions such as hypertension or diabetes. Hemendra highlight that signs such as dizziness, fainting, sweating, difficulty in breathing and nausea should prompt immediate consultation with a heart specialist.