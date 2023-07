FPJ

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s helicopter that developed technical snag during his visit to Nagda on July 20 was on Wednesday sent to Mumbai by road.

The helicopter had remained parked at the airstrip in Nagda for the last six days.

Two days back, administration sent a technical team to the spot. According to reports, lightning caused technical fault in the helicopter following which the CM had to return to Bhopal by road.