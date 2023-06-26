Madhya Pradesh: CMHO Conducts Meeting Of ANM, Supervisors

FPJ

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting of Auxiliary Nurse-Midwife (ANM) and supervisors conducted under the chairmanship of chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr DS Chauhan and DCM Dheeraj Gupta at the Community Health Centre in Bhikangaon on Saturday.

The officials took stock of maternity facilities from them. After the meeting, Chauhan and Gupta also conducted an inspection of the Health and Wellness Centre in Surva and Saikhedi.

They reviewed centre-wise ANC registration on Anmol Portal. During this, ANMs and CHOs of Machhalgaon, Sirali, Satwada, Kaldha, Bhikangaon, Selda, Bijasan Chowki, Saikheda, Nargaon and others were show-caused for less than 60 per cent attendance. They also checked the work of departments like maternal health, child health, Dastak campaign survey, sickle cell test, NCD programme, TB, leprosy and family welfare programme.

The officials also had a word with pregnant ladies who were admitted in ANC and PNC wards. BMO, BPM, ANM and supervisors were also present during the inspection.