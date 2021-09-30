Madhya Pradesh: CM visit to Jawad postponed

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit to Jawad in Neemuch district on Thursday has been postponed. During his visit to the district, chief minister set to announce and inaugurate several schemes including bhoomi pujan of Industrial Park here.

MLAs of Mandsaur and Neemuch district including ministers Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Jagdish Deora, Hardeep Singh Dang were slated to attend this event.

The local administration failed to pacify the Neemuch Jagran Manch which has been raising issue of Neemuch Medical College Bhoomi Pujan among other issues affecting people of Neemuch. The organisation has announced the closure of Neemuch district on the day of Chief Minister's visit. The call for bandh received good support from people and many locals opined that chief minister visit was deferred over this bandh-call.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 01:35 AM IST