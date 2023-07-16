 Madhya Pradesh: CM To Inaugurate ‘School Chalein Campaign, 2023’ In Khargone
Collector, SP to turn as teachers under it.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 08:17 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: CM To Inaugurate ‘School Chalein Campaign, 2023’ In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is all set to inaugurate the ‘School Chalein Hum Abhiyan, 2023’ on Monday. Live telecast of the programme will be streamed in all government schools across all districts of the state.

District collector, superintendent of police (SP) along with 155 other officials would be taking part in the initiative and teach students. Collector Shivraj Singh Verma would turn as teacher at Government Devi Ahilya Excellence (no 1) School, Khargone on Monday and guide the students.

On the other hand, superintendent of police (SP) Dharamveer Singh would provide guidance to students of Government Devi Ahilya Higher Secondary School.

Collector Shivraj Singh Verma issued orders to organise special meetings of SMDC, SMC and parent-teacher meetings in all schools on the programme day. Former students of the school and public representatives will be invited in these programmes.

The School Chalein Hum campaign, 2023 aimed at increasing school enrolment, will be conducted in three phases during the new academic session. District education departments were instructed to expedite the enrolment process for school drop-outs and students who have never attended schools, under the campaign.

