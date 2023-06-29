Madhya Pradesh: CM To Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 676 crore | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would lay the foundation stone of several projects while dedicating the completed ones to the district, during his official visit on Friday.

CM Chouhan would participate in the women's conference, state-level self-employment conference and residential land rights distribution programme. Through the programme, he would inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 104.01 crore and lay the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 572.96 crore.

During which, he would also interact with the beneficiaries (of 4 districts) through self-employment conference and distribute benefits under Chief Minister’s Residential Land Rights and Ownership Scheme.

BJP president Jagat Prakash (JP) Nadda will also participate

Former Union health and family welfare minister and BJP president Jagat Prakash (JP) Nadda will also participate in the programme. During the programme, the CM would inaugurate two PM roads connecting two national highways (NH), benefitting over 50k commuters. These two roads would connect 30 villages with the national highways.

The road would connect Satwara to Khandwa-Baroda Highway. The second road would connect Chiragpura-Sirali-Kaldha-Borgaon to Indore-Ichhapur Highway. These roads would reduce travel time of commuters as well.