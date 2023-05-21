Madhya Pradesh: CM to hand over land lease to 100 people in Gandhwani today

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit to Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district on Sunday are complete.

During the visit, CM Chouhan would participate in Ladli Behna Sammelan along with Union minister Piyush Goyal. Sammelan would be held at Garwal village.

Apart from this, the CM would interact with tribal women over various government schemes. Pattas would also be distributed to more than 4,000 people in this event.

Apart from this, the CM would symbolically participate in lease distribution programme in Sali village of Gandhwani assembly. More than 100 beneficiaries would get lease papers in this village so that a future colony could be developed. In this event, Bhumi Pujan would also be done for four CM Rise High Schools. Central government ministers Piyush Goyal and Darshana Zardosh would also participate in the conference.

Earlier, the programme was to be held in Gandhwani, however the venue was changed due to the code of conduct in force for panchayat elections.

Collector Priyank Mishra, along with SP Manoj Kumar Singh and administrative staff is regularly taking stock of the preparations.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Review meeting of the flagship scheme under rural development in Agar