Madhya Pradesh: CM to address election rallies in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP state president Vishnudutt Sharma and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya are all set to visit Dhar district on January 15 ahead of the civic-body polls across the district.

Sharing information, BJP district media in-charge Sanjay Sharma said that ahead of the municipal elections in Dhar, election rallies and workers’ conference of CM Chouhan are scheduled to take place at 1 pm in Manawar town, 3 pm at Dhar and 5 pm in Pithampur on the same day.

BJP state general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani, district president Rajeev Yadav, Dhar MLA Neena Vikram Verma, former minister Ranjana Baghel and other veteran ministers will also take part.

On the other hand, state president Vishnudutt Sharma will participate in workers’ conferences at 11am in Dahi town, 12 am in Kukshi town and 3 pm in Dharampuri.

With an eye on municipal polls and 2023 assembly elections, national general secretary Vijayvargiya will also visit Dhamnod at 11am, Rajgarh at 2pm and Sardarpur at 3pm and hold road-shows in order to make voters decide in favour of the ruling BJP.