Madhya Pradesh: CM suspends former janpad panchayat CEO

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sending a loud and clear message to those government employees who are involved in irregularities, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspended. Then Sendhwa janpad panchayat CEO Reena Chauhan after scores of villagers lodged complaint against her. Chauhan was posted at Punasa in Khandwa district. Beside, CM Chouhan attached Sendhwa janpad panchayat CEO Rajendra Dixit to the district panchayat office in Indore citing administrative reasons. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Indore divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma has issued orders in this regard. Notably, Chief Minister Chouhan was in Chachariya village of Sendhwa development block of Barwani district on Thursday addressing the PESA Act awareness programme there.