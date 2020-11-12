Indore

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveils 'Aatmanirbhar MP' action plan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan releases a publication during the launch of the road map to Aatma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh-2023, in Bhopal.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday released the roadmap for the next three years to make the state 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the 'Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh Roadmap-2023' in a programme organised at the Minto Hall auditorium here.

BJP MP and state party President Vishnudutt Sharma and Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant were also present in the event.

For preparing this roadmap, Chouhan had organised national webinars on four major issues -- physical infrastructure, good governance, health and education, economy and employment. Based on the inputs received from different experts during these webinars, the action plan for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh has been prepared.

