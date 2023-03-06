e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan transfers Rs 6.40 crore to bank account of 267 beneficiaries

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 02:19 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 267 beneficiaries of entire Dewas district have received benefits of Rs 6.40 crore ex-gratia assistance under schemes like Mukhyamantri Jan-Kalyan Sambal Yojana 2.0 and Madhya Pradesh Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board on Saturday.

Notably, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed the amount through a single click in a programme at Mauganj in Rewa district, which was telecast live in the meeting hall of Dewas Municipal Corporation (DMC). Rs 2 lakh was provided to family members of a person, who died naturally and Rs 4 lakh who died in an accident.

Four eligible beneficiaries of Dewas city benefitted under Madhya Pradesh Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board scheme and 27 under Sambal Yojana. MLA and mayor's representative Durgesh Aggarwal said that these have helped a lot of families. Chairman Ravi Jain appreciated the work of the government.

Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan said that the scheme will bring positive changes in life of beneficiaries. Deputy commissioner, finance, Puneet Shukla, councillor representative Ramcharan Patel and others were also present.

article-image

