Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to join ‘Ladli Behna’ Sammelan on Thursday in Sendhwa

Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to participate in Niwali tehsil of Barwani district on Thursday. He will participate in the Ladli Behna Sammelan. During the programme, Aajeevika Mission members will tie a 211-feet rakhi to the Chief Minister, prepared by members.

During the programme, the CM will also undertake inspection of exhibition put up by various departments. Chouhan will also perform Bhumi Pujan and inaugurate works worth Rs 371.25 crore. The CM will also interact with Janseva Mitra, Pesa Mobiliser and Jan Abhiyan Parishad members.

During the programme, the Chief Minister will perform Bhumi Pujan of 9 development works worth Rs 221.72 crore. These includes, CM Rise Schools in Pati, Silawad, Rajpur, Anjad, Sendhwa, Dondwada and Sonkhedi pond to be built at a cost of Rs 16.09 crore, Gulrapani pond at a cost of Rs 7.23 crore and joint tehsil office, Pati at a cost of Rs 7.95 crore.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate 5 developmental works built at a cost of Rs 149.53 crore. These works also includes Barwani-Silavad Road constructed at a cost of Rs 86.25 crore, Dhababawadi-Borlai road at a cost of Rs 40.69 crore, Rajpura pond built at a cost of Rs 5.81 crore, Mojali barrage at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore, Pati to Charpatia Road at a cost of Rs 6.28 crore.