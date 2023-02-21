Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Balaghat today to give out-of-turn promotion to 55 cops

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is arriving at Balaghat on Wednesday to give out-of-turn promotion to 55 policemen.

All these policemen were involved in gunning down four dreaded Maoists in two encounters last year.

One encounter took place between the Maoists and the members of the Hawk Force on November 30 under Gadhi police station where two Maoists were shot dead.

Similarly, two Maoists, carrying rewards on their heads from three states, were gunned down at Jamsehra forest outpost in December last year.

One of the Maoists was identified as Rajesh aka Nanda Vanjam. He was a resident of Palgundam and an area committee commander of Bhoramdev, a wing of the Maoists. An AK 47 rifle and other modern equipment were recovered from his possession.

A Maoist Ganesh was gunned down. He was the zonal coordinator of Gadchiroli area in Maharashtra under Kalyanpur police station.

Another Maoist belonging to the Kanha Bhoramdev committee, Kabir aka Surendra, carrying a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head, was shot dead on December 18.

Superintendent of police Sameer Saurabh recommended out-of-turn promotion for the policemen.

