Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicates hearse in memory of late Chanda Bai and Kanhiyalal Chokada in Sanawad

Sanawad: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicated the Baikuntha Rath (hearse) presented by Chokhada family in memory of late Chanda Bai Chokhada and late Kanhiyalal Chokada at Omkareshwar helipad on Saturday.

It is to be mentioned that villagers were demanding hearse for long time to bring bodies from Sanawad and its adjoining villages to the bank of Narmada river for cremation and Chokhada fulfill their demand presenting Baikuntha Chariot.

Senior social worker Ramkishan Maheshwari said that at present, the relatives of the deceased have to arrange for a rented matador, truck or tractor trolley to bring bodies from their native places to the bank of Narmada river for cremation. For a long time, there was a lack of convenient dead bodies in the town.

To redress these long-pending grievances, Kalyan Chokra and his family has donated the van. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was present in Omkareshwar, dedicated the Baikuntha chariot during the immersion of the member of parliament and BJP senior leader Nandkumar Singh Chauhan’s ash on Saturday.

Kalyan Chokhada said that they have provided the van in memory of his mother Chandabai Chokhada and father Kanhaiyalal Chokhada. Many distinguished citizens were present during the worship of Vaikuntha Rath a vehicle, including social worker Rajendrasinh Solanki, Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel, philanthropist Pushpendra Chokhada, Deepak Maheshwari and others.