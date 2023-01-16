Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan bats for medical & engineering education in Hindi

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the decision to impart medical and engineering education in Hindi was taken as English had no connection with intellect.

Addressing a public gathering in Dhar, Chouhan said, "English has no connection with intellect. So I decided that medical and engineering education will be done in Hindi in the state so that children of poor farmers and labourers who don't know English but are talented can also become doctors and engineers."

Earlier in October last year, Madhya Pradesh became the first state to start the MBBS course in Hindi in the country. Initially, three subjects were selected, including Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry.

In a first-of-its-kind move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the MBBS Hindi course book at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal in the presence of Chouhan.

A team of 97 experts worked on preparing books for the 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. They translated the book from English to Hindi.

Reacting to the development, Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said that the move would bring a big change in the advancement of education in Hindi medium.