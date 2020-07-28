Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan backs meritorious Madhu Arya, assures her of all assistance

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the roadside shoe seller's daughter from Sheopur on Tuesday for scoring 97 per cent in the higher secondary school certificate examination of the state board.

Lending a helping hand towards meritorious Madhu Arya, the chief minister assured her of all assistance in her higher studies and promised that her dreams will come true.

Congratulating her, the Chief Minister said on Twitter, "Daughter Madhu, many congratulations and best wishes! You just concentrate on your studies. As long as your maternal uncle is Shivraj is here, you don't need to worry. To help you achieve all your goals, my government will help you in every way possible. Your dreams will definitely come true. My blessings are with you."