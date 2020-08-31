Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj mourns the demise of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, calls his death 'end of a chapter of Indian politics'

Madhya Pradesh's CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan mourned the unfortunate demise of former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee.
Taking to ANI, the CM said, "A chapter of Indian politics came to an end (with the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee). He always put the country above the party politics. I pay my obeisance to him on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh."
The CM, through his twitter handle, said, "The honorable Pranab Mukherjee, who served the country and society through politics, will serve as a guide for generations to come. His quality of spontaneous dialogue and harmony with people of opposite ideology on welfare issues sets him apart from other leaders."
Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted at the Army Research and Referral Hospital died on Monday evening, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet.
Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted: "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers ,duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You."
Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalised for the past 21 days and been critical following a brain surgery.
The veteran Congress leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10 in a critical condition.
